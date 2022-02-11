August: Osage County Opens at Black Swamp Players’ Oak Street Theater

(Bowling Green)—The Black Swamp Players will stage the northwest Ohio premiere of Tracy Letts’ 2008 Pulitzer Prize-winning play August: Osage County beginning Friday, February 18.

The three-act drama is being directed by Heath A. Diehl and will be performed February 18, 19, 25, and 26 at 7 P.M. and February 20 and 27 at 1 P.M. Run time for the performance is 3 hours and 30 minutes with two ten-minute intermissions. Doors open 30 minutes prior to curtain time and all late arrivals will be admitted to the theater at an act break/intermission. All performances will take place at 115 E. Oak Street, Bowling Green.

Tickets are $20 for general admission and are available online at tinyurl.com/AOCBSP. Cash only ticket sales will be available at the door.

August: Osage County focuses on an Oklahoman family in crisis. After the alcoholic patriarch mysteriously disappears, the Weston family converges on the family homestead in Pawhuska where their many secrets, lies, and betrayals are, over the coming days, laid bare. The play was adapted to film in 2013; the film starred Julia Roberts, Meryl Streep, and Sam Shepard.

This play contains profanity and mature subject matter and may not be suitable for all audiences. The play also contains content that might be triggering for some audience members. Suicide, physical violence, and sexual abuse are topics depicted/mentioned within this play.

All patrons will be asked to wear a mask for the duration of the performance.

Black Swamp Players is nonprofit organization that exists to provide opportunities for area residents to experience quality, amateur, live theatre in all its many aspects. Founded in 1968, Black Swamp Players has been providing community theatre to the Bowling Green and surrounding areas for the past fifty-four years. Those interested in volunteering for the organization should send an e-mail query to president@blackswampplayers.org.