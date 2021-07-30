August Troop 315 Newsletter
Pictures are Rafting in 2018
Scouts; We are very blessed at all the things our town and troop represent. At the end of every newsletter, I end with a quote from our founder Robert Baden Powell, I do this to show that the basics in scouting are meant to have our boys grow up into productive , fine citizens who can pay it forward , showing the next generation of scouts the same courtesy that was shown them.
Planning every meeting, every camp or outing is an exciting opportunity to work with each other to see everyone’s likes or dislikes and deliver a program that has our troop large and solid. Your youth leaders are passing the torch to all the newest of scouts and for that , I am very proud of all of you. That’s what makes the adults who support and participate wanting to volunteer .
Now that the pep talk is done. I am happy all our leaders and parents are coming together at the Festival. Hard work will pay off. We do very well .
Reminder Festival workers schedule
Friday Setup
6:00 – 8:00 Kale & Fam & Aaron B. Fam & Vanlerbergs, Kline Fam.
Saturday
10:00 – 12:oopm Joseph Fam & Boden Fam, Cole C & Fam & Isaiab B. Fam
12:00 – 2:00pm Cole C. & Fam, Daniel Fam & Josh Fam & Jordan C.Fam
2:00 – 4:00pm Joseph Fam & Boden Fam & Isaiah B Fam & Zack T.
4:00pm – 6:00pm Zack, Skyler L Fam, Jayden F & Fam & Billy T & Fam
6:00pm – 8:00pm Skyler L, Rhys W. & Fam, & Jackman Fam.Jesse , Levi, Noah & Fam ?
8:00pm – teardown J Coup Fam & Aaron B. Fam & Skyler L.
August 5-7 We’re Ready, White Water Rafting
Bring spending money for 2 meals and souvenirs. Tent, Sleeping bag, Water shoes or grubbys to get wet, They do have a shower house and swimming pool.Thursday9:00am Meet as scouthouse and pack trailers9:30am Depart to Pennsylvania12:00pm lunch in travel3 – 4pm arrive at Benners campsitewe will set up camp, cook supper, swim and settle in for the eveningFriday8:00am Go to Cantina for breakfast9:00am Rafting on Middle Yough , Lunch on the river3:00pm return to base and sight see till supper6:00pm supper at Cantina7:00pm Back to campSaturday8:00am Breakfast at cantina9:00am breakdown camp at Benners and depart12:00pm lunch in travel4:30ish should be back to N.B.
Pemberville Free fair August 12- 15. We are in charge of trash detail, on tractors and emptying cans throughout the day. If I missed your sign up email. Refresh my memory,. Thanks, We will need some parents to drive tractors during the eventThursday 5 pm to 8pmFriday 5pm to 9pmSat 12 – 4pm / 5pm – 9pm
Sunday 11 – 3pm & 3 – 7pm.
So Far Friday 5-9 Boden & Joe
Saturday 12-4 Boden & Joe
Sunday 11-3 Skyler & Zack L.
August 21. Cannon painting.
Although I haven’t heard since the Legion had asked. There is a community service project penciled in for that Saturday where we will help renew the cannon at New Maplewood cemetery. I’ll hopefully know more as they give me updates. Looking forward, The village also asked for us to paint fire hydrants so as this info gets to me I’ll let you all know
August 22. PLC meeting
Scouts, your youth leadership will need to sit down and come up with the calendar of events for this year. This need to happen so the , Then adult committee can approve and discuss program, finances, and membership at its meeting.
Committee meeting
It’s been some time since we had one of these but adults who are registered need to schedule a meeting in early September for the items listed in the PLC meeting. I’ll discuss with Mike Julien on a date for that.
Quote from Lord Baden Powell
“Life would pall if it were all sugar; salt is bitter if taken by itself; but when tasted as part of the dish, it savours the meat. Difficulties are the salt of life.”
Shawn Benjamin
Scoutmaster