NBX WaterShedsun
Driver Wanted
3 panel GIF
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
BVH March 2020
Ol’ Jenny
March 2020
sales June-July
Logo
Oct. 2018 Update
Briar Hill Health Update
January Start with us

August Troop 315 Newsletter

 

August Troop 315 Newsletter
 
Pictures are Rafting in 2018
 
 
Scouts;  We are very blessed at all the things our town and troop  represent.  At the end of every newsletter, I end with a quote from our founder Robert Baden Powell,  I do this to show that the basics in scouting are meant to have our boys grow up into productive , fine citizens who can pay it forward , showing the next generation of scouts the same courtesy that was shown them.  
 
Planning every meeting, every camp or outing is an exciting opportunity to work with each other to see everyone’s likes or dislikes and deliver a program that has our troop large and solid.  Your youth leaders are passing the torch to all the newest of scouts and for that , I am very proud of all of you.  That’s what makes the adults who support and participate wanting to volunteer .
 
Now that the pep talk is done.  I am happy all our leaders and parents are coming together at the Festival.  Hard work will pay off.  We do very well .
 
Reminder Festival workers schedule
 
Friday Setup
6:00 – 8:00    Kale & Fam & Aaron B. Fam & Vanlerbergs, Kline Fam.
 
Saturday
10:00 – 12:oopm  Joseph Fam & Boden Fam, Cole C & Fam & Isaiab B. Fam
12:00 – 2:00pm    Cole C. & Fam, Daniel Fam & Josh Fam & Jordan C.Fam
2:00 – 4:00pm  Joseph Fam & Boden Fam & Isaiah B Fam & Zack T.
4:00pm – 6:00pm Zack, Skyler L Fam, Jayden F & Fam & Billy T & Fam
6:00pm – 8:00pm  Skyler L, Rhys W. & Fam, & Jackman Fam.Jesse , Levi, Noah & Fam ?
8:00pm – teardown  J Coup Fam & Aaron B. Fam & Skyler L.
 
August 5-7  We’re Ready,  White Water Rafting
 
Bring spending money for 2 meals and souvenirs.  Tent, Sleeping bag,  Water shoes or grubbys to get wet,  They do have a shower house and swimming pool.  
 
Thursday
9:00am   Meet as scouthouse and pack trailers
9:30am   Depart to Pennsylvania
12:00pm  lunch in travel
3 – 4pm  arrive at Benners campsite
              we will set up camp, cook supper, swim and settle in for the evening
Friday
8:00am  Go to Cantina for breakfast
9:00am   Rafting on Middle Yough , Lunch on the river
3:00pm   return to base and sight see till supper
6:00pm  supper at Cantina
7:00pm   Back to camp
 
Saturday
8:00am  Breakfast at cantina
9:00am  breakdown camp at Benners and depart
12:00pm  lunch in travel
4:30ish  should be back to N.B.
 
Pemberville Free fair August 12- 15.  We are in charge of trash detail, on tractors and emptying cans throughout the day.  If I missed your sign up email.  Refresh my memory,.  Thanks,  We will need some parents to drive tractors during the event
 
Thursday 5 pm to 8pm
Friday  5pm to 9pm
Sat 12 – 4pm /  5pm – 9pm
Sunday  11 – 3pm & 3 – 7pm.
 
So Far            Friday 5-9   Boden & Joe
                       Saturday  12-4  Boden & Joe
                       Sunday 11-3  Skyler & Zack L.
 
August 21.  Cannon painting.
 
Although I haven’t heard since the Legion had asked.  There is a community service project penciled in for that Saturday where we will help renew the cannon at New Maplewood cemetery.  I’ll hopefully know more as they give me updates. Looking forward, The village also asked for us to paint fire hydrants so as this info gets to me I’ll let you all know
 
August 22.  PLC meeting
 
Scouts, your youth leadership will need to sit down and come up with the calendar of events for this year.  This need to happen so the , Then adult committee can approve and discuss program, finances, and membership at its meeting.  
 
Committee meeting
 
It’s been some time since we had one of these but adults who are registered need to schedule a meeting in early September for the items listed in the PLC meeting.  I’ll discuss with Mike Julien on a date for that. 
 
Quote from Lord Baden Powell
 
“Life would pall if it were all sugar; salt is bitter if taken by itself; but when tasted as part of the dish, it savours the meat. Difficulties are the salt of life.”
 
Shawn Benjamin
Scoutmaster

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
February 2017
NBLS Website