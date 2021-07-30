August Troop 315 Newsletter

Pictures are Rafting in 2018

Scouts; We are very blessed at all the things our town and troop represent. At the end of every newsletter, I end with a quote from our founder Robert Baden Powell, I do this to show that the basics in scouting are meant to have our boys grow up into productive , fine citizens who can pay it forward , showing the next generation of scouts the same courtesy that was shown them.

Planning every meeting, every camp or outing is an exciting opportunity to work with each other to see everyone’s likes or dislikes and deliver a program that has our troop large and solid. Your youth leaders are passing the torch to all the newest of scouts and for that , I am very proud of all of you. That’s what makes the adults who support and participate wanting to volunteer .

Now that the pep talk is done. I am happy all our leaders and parents are coming together at the Festival. Hard work will pay off. We do very well .

Reminder Festival workers schedule