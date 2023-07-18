Austin A. Ogg, 22, BG

Austin A. Ogg, 22, of Bowling Green, passed away at 8:00 a.m., Sunday, July 16, 2023, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. He was born in Bowling Green on July 27, 2000 to Jason Ogg and Rachael (Zygela) Burks and became the pride of their lives.

Austin is survived by his mother, Rachael (Brian Pittman) Burks of North Baltimore; his father, Jason (Becca) Ogg of Sevierville, TN; fiancee, Gracyn Amos of Bowling Green; sisters: Autumn Buder of North Baltimore, Hannah Scott of Fostoria, Kaylah Herringshaw of Knoxville, TN and Chaselyn Herringshaw of Pigeon Forge, TN; maternal grandparents: Lisa and Dean Euler of Bowling Green, and Frank and Lori Zygela of Hawaii; paternal grandmother, Brenda Ogg of Findlay; maternal great-grandmother, Sandra Landon of Bowling Green; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and his beloved dogs: Nala and Ryder.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Richard Ogg.

Austin was currently employed at Bakery Feeds in North Baltimore. He was a member of the Carey Conservation Club and participated in the North Baltimore Men’s Basketball League. Austin was always the life of the party, he had a big heart and cared for others unconditionally. He had a knack for making those around him smile, and that infectious smile, laugh and loving hugs will be missed by many. Once you met him you were no longer a stranger, but family. He touched many hearts in his short time on earth.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Saturday, July 22, 2023, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL, North Baltimore, and 2 hours (10 a.m. – 12 p.m.) prior to the service on Sunday

A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Sunday, July 23, 2023, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore. Burial will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Smith-Crates Funeral Home, North Baltimore. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.