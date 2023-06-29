Author Joyce Wan to Visit NB Library

The North Baltimore Public Library in cooperation with the University of Findlay’s Mazza Museum welcomes children’s author/illustrator, Joyce Wan, on Tuesday, July 18 at 11 am to the Wolfe Community Room of the Library.



Ms. Wan will be sharing a story and demonstrating her process for children and families followed by a sale of her books and a signing opportunity. Some books will be available to purchase at the event from the Mazza Museum’s gift shop.



Ms. Wan is also one of the keynote speakers at the Mazza Museum Summer Conference. The Library event is FREE and generously funded by the Friends of the North Baltimore Public Library.



Following her presentation a drawing will be held for attending children to win some fun Wanart prizes!

From her website – www.wanart.com: –

Award-winning author-illustrator, JOYCE WAN, designed her first greeting card when she was in first grade for a city-wide greeting card design contest. The design won first place and was subsequently sold through a major department store chain. Twenty years later, that design would inspire a line of greeting cards and eventually a design studio called Wanart whose products featuring Joyce’s designs are now sold in boutiques and gift shops worldwide. She has published over 25 books for children including the best-selling YOU ARE MY CUPCAKE. Her books have sold over one million copies worldwide. Joyce is inspired by Japanese pop culture, modern architecture, and things that make her smile.



She currently lives in New Jersey with her husband and daughter. Joyce is the recipient of the prestigious Mills-Tannenbaum Award from Reach Out and Read of Greater New York. She was also twice chosen to be featured at the Society of Illustrators Original Art Show which showcases original art from the year’s best children’s books (2011, 2016).

Visit Joyce online at:

Website www.wanart.com

Instagram @joycewanbooks

Twitter @joycewanbooks

Facebook www.facebook.com/joycewanbooks