Average Auto and Home Insurance Premiums for Ohioans Rank Among Lowest in Country

 

COLUMBUS – Ohio insurance consumers pay among the lowest average auto and homeowners insurance premiums in the country according to a recent analysis, Ohio Department of Insurance Director Jillian Froment announced.

Ohioans paid an average of $862 (9th lowest) for homeowners insurance and $778 (13th lowest) for auto insurance in 2017, according to the most recent data from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners. That compares to the national averages of $1,211 and $1,005, respectively, producing a combined average savings for Ohioans $576 below the combined national averages.

“We are fortunate in Ohio to have a robust and competitive insurance marketplace that provides consumers many different insurance options,” Froment said. “I encourage consumers to always comparison shop and make sure they secure adequate amounts of coverage.” 

Consumers with insurance questions or concerns can contact the Ohio Department of Insurance at 1-800-686-1526 or consumer.complaint@insurance.ohio.gov. Educational insurance information is available at www.insurance.ohio.gov.  

