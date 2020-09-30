BACH EXHIBIT OPENING THIS WEEK

The Wood County Museum will be opening a new permanent exhibit, “The Mary & Carl Bach Story”, on October 1, 2020. This exhibit confronts the folklore surrounding the most recognized object in the museum’s collection – Mary’s fingers. Human remains exhibited in unnatural circumstances can be emotionally concerning while inexplicably fascinating to visitors, but there is more to the story. This exhibit contextualizes how Carl & Mary met, what led to the murder, and what the trial transcripts reveal.

A grand opening celebration & open house for the exhibit will take place on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM. A ribbon cutting, courtesy of the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce, will be held at 4:00 PM on the museum lawn. In addition to the ribbon cutting, The Cocoon will display “The Wood County Clothesline Project” on the Museum front lawn. Visitors will be expected to wear a facemask or covering and respect a six-foot distance from other visitors. The 30,000 square-foot museum building provides ample room for social distancing.

If inclement weather arises, the outdoor ceremony will be cancelled, but will be available on the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Facebook for online viewing. Limited capacity tours of the Bach exhibit will still be available during the open house.

RSVP’s appreciated, send to marketing@woodcountyhistory.org

This exhibit was made possible with support from Anonymous, Mike & Terri Marsh, Alicia’s Voice, The Cocoon, Wood County ADAMHS Board & NAMI, Doug & Sandy Kerr, Kelli Kling, Melissa Krieger, Michael Sibbersen, Elizabeth Geer, Michael Penrod, Patricia Limes, Corey & Jodi Speweik, and the Wood County Historical Society. Support has been provided by Ohio Humanities, the National Endowment for the Humanities, and the federal CARES Act of 2020.

The museum is open for self-guided tours Monday – Friday, 10 AM – 4 PM and weekends from 1 PM – 4 PM (closed on government holidays). Admission is $7 for adults and $3 for children, with discounts for seniors, students, and military. Historical Society members receive free admission as well as a gift shop discount. The museum is handicap accessible and group tours are welcome.

All events detailed at woodcountyhistory.org or by following the Wood County Museum on social media. The museum is located at 13660 County Home Road in Bowling Green.