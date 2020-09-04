BACH EXHIBIT RETURNS TO THE WOOD COUNTY MUSEUM

The Wood County Museum will be opening a new permanent exhibit, The Mary & Carl Bach Story, on October 1, 2020.

This exhibit confronts the folklore surrounding the most recognized object in the museum’s collection – Mary’s fingers. Human remains exhibited in unnatural circumstances can be emotionally concerning while inexplicably fascinating to visitors, but there is more to the story. This exhibit contextualizes how Carl & Mary met, what led to the murder, and what the trial transcripts reveal.

A grand opening celebration & open house for the exhibit will take place on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM. A ribbon cutting, courtesy of the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce, will be held at 4:00 PM on the museum lawn. In addition to the ribbon cutting, The Cocoon will display “The Wood County Clothesline Project” on the Museum front lawn. Visitors will be expected to wear a facemask or covering and respect a six-foot distance from other visitors. The 30,000 square-foot museum building provides ample room for social distancing. RSVP’s appreciated, send to marketing@woodcountyhistory.org

This exhibit was made possible with support from Anonymous, Mike & Terri Marsh, Alicia’s Voice, The Cocoon, Wood County ADAMHS Board & NAMI, Doug & Sandy Kerr, Kelli Kling, Melissa Krieger, Michael Sibbersen, Elizabeth Geer, Michael Penrod, Patricia Limes, Corey & Jodi Speweik, and the Wood County Historical Society. Continued support of quality and innovative programs, like this exhibit, can be made by visiting the museum’s website at woodcountyhistory.org

The museum is open for self-guided tours Monday – Friday, 10 AM – 4 PM and weekends from 1 PM – 4 PM (closed on government holidays). Admission is $7 for adults and $3 for children, with discounts for seniors, students, and military. Historical Society members receive free admission as well as a gift shop discount. The museum is handicap accessible and group tours are welcome.

All events detailed at woodcountyhistory.org or by following the Wood County Museum on social media. The museum is located at 13660 County Home Road in Bowling Green.