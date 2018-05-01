North Baltimore's FREE and LOCAL source for news, sports, information and inspiration.

North Baltimore Local Schools will be back in session August 18.

We will be working with NBLS to present a series of posts, articles, websites, etc. that should help you navigate the challenging environment that can be a local school district.

PLEASE direct your questions to the teacher, building office, building principals and/or the board office. Facebook and other social media MAY not provide you with the proper and accurate information you and your student(s) deserve!

Here is the calendar for the upcoming school year:

NBLS School Calendar 2021-22 (pdf)