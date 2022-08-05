“Back to School Blessings” at St. James UMC in NB

Come join us! We would love for you to come and receive a blessing on our “Back to School Blessings” Sunday, August 14, 2022, at 11:00 AM at St. James United Methodist Church. We are located at 201 South 2nd St., North Baltimore, OH 45872.

Small family and community-oriented church. Always welcoming new members/visitors Sunday School 9:30 am Worship Service 11:00 am

Call the church for more info: 419-257-2282

All students and teachers of all ages are invited to bring their backpacks or devices for a blessing. Each person will be prayed for and will receive a small gift to remind them of God’s Love for them all throughout the school year.

We will ask God to bless everyone’s school year—their time, their studies, their efforts, and their extracurricular activities. We will also pray for God’s protection and provision for a safe, meaningful, and fun school year while affirming the value, worth, and belovedness of each and every person.

Would love for you to come and experience it!