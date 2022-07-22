Back to School Open Houses at NB Schools

Forms
Back to School Open Houses–Powell and MS/HS Buildings
Monday, August 15, 5:00 – 7:00 pm.
Teacher Inservice Day – Tuesday, August 16, 2022.
First Day of School – Wednesday, August 17.
Forms
Back to School Open Houses–Powell and MS/HS Buildings
Monday, August 15, 5:00 – 7:00 pm.
Teacher Inservice Day – Tuesday, August 16, 2022.
First Day of School – Wednesday, August 17.
One Response
It will be a little different this year. The MS/HS open house will be from 4-6pm and the Powell open house will be from 5-7pm.