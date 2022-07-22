North Baltimore, Ohio

July 22, 2022 12:51 pm

Briar Hill Health Update

Back to School Open Houses at NB Schools

 

 

Forms

 

Back to School Open Houses–Powell and MS/HS Buildings
Monday, August 15, 5:00 – 7:00 pm.

Teacher Inservice Day – Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

First Day of School – Wednesday, August 17.

 

  1. It will be a little different this year. The MS/HS open house will be from 4-6pm and the Powell open house will be from 5-7pm.

