Back-to-School Support

(Family Features) The COVID-19 pandemic presents many new challenges for this back-to-school season, particularly for teachers and families as they prepare for a new normal whether it’s in a traditional or virtual classroom.

With 90% of teachers paying for supplies out of their own wallets, Clorox is helping ease the burden of an unprecedented school year by donating $1 million to ClearTheList Foundation to provide resources teachers need to set students up for a successful year ahead – wherever they’ll be learning.

Visit Clorox.com/Support-Our-Teachers to learn more about the initiative, find tips and resources for this back-to-school season and enter for a chance to win $5,000 for your family plus $20,000 for your local school.

SOURCE:
Clorox

