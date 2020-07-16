NBX WaterShedsun
Backpack Distribution Drive-Thru

The Salvation Army in Bowling Green and United Way in Wood County will be providing backpacks filled with schools supplies to families with children in need. The backpack drive-thru will be held in the parking lot at The Salvation Army office. All volunteers will be wearing masks and gloves as well as taking all proper safety pre-cautions.

Pre-registration is required for students to receive a backpack. Interested families must call 2-1-1 and provide the student’s name and school district as well as the parent’s name and phone number. The date and time of the distribution will be disclosed to parents upon completion of their backpack registration.

If you are interested in volunteering, or wish to donate, please contact The Salvation Army in Bowling Green at 419-352-5918 or United Way in Wood County at 419-352-2390.

