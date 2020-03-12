NBX WaterShedsun
Baked Bread to Celebrate St. Patty’s Day

(Culinary.net) From hearty stews to minty pies, St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are all about enjoying the flavors of the holiday. Whether you’re cooking up a full meal or simply serving appetizers, this Irish Potato Bread makes for a simple, tasty snack to feed your crowd.

Find more celebratory recipes at Culinary.net.

Watch video to see how to make recipe!

Irish Potato Bread

  • 2          medium or large russet potatoes
  • 1          egg
  • 1          egg white
  • 1/3       cup canola oil
  • 3/4       cup milk
  • 2          tablespoons green onion, minced
  • 1/2       teaspoon caraway seeds
  • 3 1/4    cups all-purpose flour, plus additional for dusting and kneading
  • 1 1/2    tablespoons baking powder
  • 1          teaspoon salt
  1. Heat oven to 375° F.
  2. Peel potatoes. Slice one potato and boil in saucepan 15 minutes, or until tender. Remove potato from saucepan into large bowl. Mash potato then set aside.
  3. Grate second potato onto cloth. Wring potato in cloth to remove excess water. Add grated potato to mashed potato in large bowl. Add egg, egg white, oil, milk, onion, caraway seeds, 3 1/4 cups flour, baking powder and salt. Stir with wooden spoon until mixture is soft and sticky.
  4. Turn dough onto floured surface. Adding flour as needed, knead dough to form 8-inch round shape with slight dome. Place dough onto baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Cut large “X” on top of dough about 1/2 inch deep.
  5. Bake 55 minutes until golden brown. Cool on wire rack 1 hour before serving.

Culinary.net



