Barbara Alice Northrup, 88, NB

Barbara Alice Northrup, 88, passed away Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Birchaven in Findlay.



Barb was born Dec. 5, 1933, to Loy Stanley “Pete” Woessner and Alma Kathryn Rose. She married the love of her life, Melvin Northrup, in June, 1950. They celebrated 57 years of marriage and she cared for Mel throughout his battle with Parkinson’s. She was a lifelong resident of North Baltimore prior to moving to Findlay in 2020.



Barb had various jobs, but mostly prided herself on watching after the children of neighbors and friends, many who maintained relationships as they grew and had families of their own. She volunteered with Girl Scouts and Good Shepard United Methodist Church. She was always generous, saw the best in people, and offered a helping hand.



After completing a course in cake decorating with her daughter, Barb was known for her festive birthday and wedding cakes. She also expressed her creativity through making beautiful quilts and crafts, which she sold at craft shows and her in-home shop, Barbara’s Parlor. She was an avid collector of bells, thimbles, books, and Longenberger baskets.



Barb is survived by a daughter, Melinda Barnes of Findlay; three grandchildren, Kayt (Kevin) Szulwach of Huntersville, North Carolina, Dann Barnes (Heather) of Cary, North Carolina, and Jim Barnes of Cleveland. She took great pleasure in her great-grandchildren, Archer and Red Szulwach, and Aidann and Eliott Barnes. She was preceded in death by her husband; dear sister, Beverly Straley; and beloved son-in-law, David Barnes.



Barb’s family recently hosted a card shower allowing her to reminisce and share in her celebration of life. This brought her such joy and she was so grateful for each card. Interment will be at Maplewood Cemetery in North Baltimore. Barb cared for many causes and would encourage memorials to be made to an organization close to the donor’s heart.