North Baltimore, Ohio

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Barbara Ann Swartz of Overland Park, Kansas, born in Bowling Green, Ohio, who passed away on March 14, 2022, at the age of 66, leaving to mourn family and friends.

She was predeceased by : her parents, Allen H. Bechtel and Helen Kathleen “Kay” Bechtel (Williams); and her pets, Mittens and Kaycee. She is survived by : her husband Kevin Swartz; her sisters, Susan Schemmer (Dick) and Beverly Baney (Jim); her children, Kelly Swartz and Scott Swartz (Elissa); her son-in-law Shaun Wiley; her grandchildren, Cooper and Nina Wiley; and her pet Wayne.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 8th 2022 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at the Johnson County Funeral Chapel (11200 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS 66210). A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 8th 2022 at 2:00 PM at the same location.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Barb’s memory to either the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or the Humane Society of Greater Kansas City.

Link to funeral home via echovita.com