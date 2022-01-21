Barbara Eishen, 90, of Cygnet, passed away at 5:05 a.m. on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Woodhaven in Bowling Green. She was born on November 5, 1931 in Findlay, as the youngest daughter to the late Agnes and Earl Heffner. Barbara learned the Catholic faith as she attended St. Michael’s Church and School, and later graduated from Findlay High School in 1949.





On November 29, 1952, Barb married Robert C. Eishen. Together they had 6 children, and created a home full of love.



Barb was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; son, Jeffery; and daughter, Brenda (Jim) Long; along with her parents, and siblings: Fr George, Mary and Florence.



Barb is survived by her children: Don Eishen of Cygnet; Mark (Kaye) Eishen of Longview, TX, Gary (Anne) Eishen of Cygnet, and Debbie (Jim) Scout of Addison, MI. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.



Barb was a homemaker, who lived for the love of family. She was a natural nurturer, and loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren. She seemed to be happiest watching her family enjoy each other around a meal she had prepared. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, crafting and cooking. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in North Baltimore.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Holy Family Catholic Church, North Baltimore. Father Art Niewiadomski officiating. Burial will be in New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore.



Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.



Memorial contributions can be made to Holy Family Catholic Church, North Baltimore, OH; Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Rd., Perrysburg, OH 43551; or Society of Divine Word, 1985 Waukegan Rd., Techny, IL 60082.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.