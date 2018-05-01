North Baltimore's FREE and LOCAL source for news, sports, information and inspiration.

Barbara L. Clark, 62, of Rudolph, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020, at the Wood County Hospital, Bowling Green.

She was born on June 13, 1958, in Fostoria to Manuel and Barbara (Seibert) Swope. She was married to Arnold C. Clark for 46 years, and he preceded her in death on May 31, 2020.

Barb is survived by her sons: Arnold (Jessi) Clark of Jerry City and Jacob (Christina) Clark of Vero Beach, FL; step-daughters: Tammy Clark of Van Buren, IN and Monica Mathers of Arcadia; sisters: Carol (Larry) Roth of Fayette, OH, Sandy Harmon of Wayne and Mattie Swope of Bradner; 9 grandchildren: Paige, Logan, Payton, Jorden, Elias, Izsak, Billy, Stephanie and Jack; and 4 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Basic Truth Church, Cygnet.

Arrangements are entrusted to SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wood County Humane Society and/or Basic Truth Church, Cygnet.

