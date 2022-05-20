Baseball & Track Senior Night 2022

Kevin Ramirez – Kevin is accompanied by his Aunt Holly and Uncle Raul Ramirez. . Kevin is a 3rd-year track letterman, he also participates in Football. Kevin would like to thank “My aunt and uncle for keeping me on the right track for school. Thanks to them I have gotten better at turning homework in on time. And also giving me the chance to come to NB My cousin for being cool I guess. Finally Myself for not giving up through all the tough moments I went through. I always tried my best and that’s all that matters in the end. After Graduation Kevin plans to attend BGSU and study Sports Management to become an Athletic Director and play soccer “

Darrian Zitzelberger – Darrian is accompanied by parents Gertie Zitzelberger and Matthew and Erika Zitzelberger. Darrian is 4yr varsity track letterman and was Field Event MVP his Jr. year. Darrien also participates in Football, and cross country. Darrien would like to thank his Dad, Ericka, and Brother, for always supporting me in academics and sports. After graduation Darrian plans to work until he can register as an electrician or become an electrical engineer.

Brock Baltz – Brock is accompanied by parents Tina and Ryan Baltz. Brock is a 4 yr varsity baseball letterman. Brock also participates in Football, Basketball and is a member of NHS. Brock would like to give a special shout out to my mom and dad for everything they have done for me so far in my life. My sister has been a parental figure to me too and she’s been there for me through everything. Lastly, I want to give a big shout out to my brother he’s been by my side since he was born and I could have asked for anyone better. He’s been a brother and a best friend all in one. We’ve made a lot of great memories, even though we use to fight all the time. I couldn’t ask for anyone better, I wish you nothing but the best.. After graduation Brock plans to attend BGSU and study accounting.

Mitch Clark – Mitch is accompanied by his parents Molli and Mike Clark. Mitch is a 4yr varsity letterman and last year was First team all BVC. Mitch also participates in basketball and is a student council member. Mitch would like to thank “ my mom and dad for making my last 4 years of high school a great time and pushing me to be the best man I can be. Dad, thank you for being there and teaching me the ins and out’s of baseball to make me the best player I can be. And mom, thank you for always supporting me and acting like you know all the rules of baseball which we all know you don’t. Thank you Owen for making me mad all the time, sports wouldn’t be the same without you and Cooper thanks for being supportive and keep following after the greatest Clark. Thank you to my whole family for just all the great support through everything I love you all. And thank you to all my teammates for letting me have the best senior year anyone could ask for love ya all.” After graduation Mitch plans to attend the University of Toledo to pursue a degree in chemical engineering.

Logan Keller – Logan is accompanied by parents Jaime and Marc Keller. Logan is a 4 yr varsity baseball letterman. He also participates in Football, Basketball and Bowling. Logan would like to thank My parents for always supporting me, my teachers, and all of my coaches After graduation Logan plans to attend the University of Toledo and get a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering.

Gunner Kepling – Gunner is accompanied by parents Ronda and Joe Kepling. Gunner is 4 yr varsity letterman and was1st team all-BVC Baseball his junior year. Gunner also participates in Football and, basketball and is a member of NHS. Gunner would like to give a Shout out to all my baseball coaches over the years for teaching me everything I know about my favorite sport and making me into the player I am today.. After graduation Gunner plans to attend Bowling Green State University to study Sports Management

Jeremiah Suman – Jeremiah is accompanied by his mother Stacy Marine and grandparents Darlene and Jerry Suman. Jeremiah is a 4yr Varsity Baseball letterman. Jeremiah also participates in basketball, and Football and is a member of the choir. Jeremiah would like to thank “my grandpa, grandma, and my mom for supporting me throughout my school years, running me to practices and sitting through my games rain or shine. To my coaches for never giving up on me. . After graduation Jeremiah plans to attend a trade school to continue his welding career.