NBHS Basketball Season is Here

The North Baltimore High School Lady Tigers will be opening the 2020 – 2021 Basketball season with a scrimmage tonight, Oct. 30, 2020 in The Jungle on the Main Campus of NB schools.

NB will be hosting Bowling Green in the scrimmage beginning at 5:30 pm.

Side Note – Word has it the NB ’76 grad and athlete Jerry Greiner has a daughter on the BG squad, and Greiner may show up tonight in his 1970’s era letter jacket (you mean it still fits???)

Additional team schedules will be posted soon…

The Girls Basketball Staff:

Cody Pelton-Head Varsity Girls Basketball,

Nick Brossia-HS Assistant Girls Basketball,

Clinton Ebright-Freshman Girls Basketball,

Bradlee Rowlinson-MS Girls Basketball,

Troy Trumbull-MS Girls Basketball.