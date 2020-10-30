NBX WaterShedsun
Ol’ Jenny
May 2019
Speweik for Judge
Oct. 2018 Update
Bowlus for Commish 2020
BVH March 2020
March 2020
Briar Hill Health Update
Weekly Specials
Sheriff 2020 Rail
January Start with us
Logo
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016

NBHS Basketball Season is Here

The North Baltimore High School Lady Tigers will be opening the 2020 – 2021 Basketball season with a scrimmage tonight, Oct. 30, 2020 in The Jungle on the Main Campus of NB schools.

NB will be hosting Bowling Green in the scrimmage beginning at 5:30 pm.

Side Note – Word has it the NB ’76 grad and athlete Jerry Greiner has a daughter on the BG squad, and Greiner may show up tonight in his 1970’s era letter jacket (you mean it still fits???)

Additional team schedules will be posted soon…

The Girls Basketball Staff:

Cody Pelton-Head Varsity Girls Basketball,

Nick Brossia-HS Assistant Girls Basketball,

Clinton Ebright-Freshman Girls Basketball,

Bradlee Rowlinson-MS Girls Basketball,  
Troy Trumbull-MS Girls Basketball.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
February 2017
NBLS Website