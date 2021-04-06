Bass Pro Shops Rossford Walleye Roundup Pays Out Over $30,000

Anglers competed for the largest 2-day catch and other awards at this weekend’s Bass Pro Shops 2021 Rossford Walleye Roundup. The event held on Friday-Saturday, April 2-3, hosted 48 2-man teams from seven states. Fishermen had two great days on the water reeling in a grand total of 2,450 pounds of walleye. The average two-day bag for all teams was 51 pounds.

First place winners Ron Royal and Josh Everett of Michigan took home a check for $10,000 plus other awards for their 2-day catch of 70.82 pounds. They have free entry into next year’s tournament as well as a paid hotel room for the event.



The $5,000 prize went to close second place finishers, Mike Defibaugh and Bryan Lynch of Ohio, with a total weight of 70.07 pounds. They also took home an extra $750 prize for the Largest One-Day Bag award presented by Hollywood Casino for their 41.64-pound bag on Friday.



Third place went to Philip Maher and Kevin Paduk of Michigan with a total haul of 69.26 pounds. The tournament paid down 10 places with the 5th place team of Larry Kammerer and Isaac Hanna catching The Biggest Fish of the tournament on Friday, a whopping 13.74 pounds earning them an extra $1,000 prize sponsored by Cabela’s and Tracker Boats.

Additional sponsors for the tournament included Cisco Fishing Systems, Off Shore Tackle, DiSalle Real Estate Company, ATS Printing, Genoa Bank, Starbucks, and the City of Rossford as well as the tournament partner; the Rossford Convention & Visitors Bureau (RCVB).

This year’s tournament included two husband and wife teams. Ray Edwards, a previous tournament champion, was joined by his wife Carolyn for the second year. Mick and Christine Broughton were the second couple, with both teams heralding from Michigan.

Helping Hands of St. Louis, which feeds over 150 people in need of a meal each day, received over 1,350 pounds of walleye on behalf of the fishermen who donated their catches.

“The sponsorships help us make this really special for the fishermen,” said Beth Genson, director of the RCVB. “We are able to provide great evening meals for the teams as well as boxed lunches during fishing. Normally we have evening social events, as well. We hope to get back to those next year.” Bass Pro Shops provides incentives and perks for those that enter the tournament by the Early Bird deadline. “The teams that entered by January 31, 2021 were treated to Bass Pro gift cards and a 20% discount on merchandise during the tournament,” said Genson. The tournament also provides ‘swag’ for fishermen staying in the Rossford hotels and a secured generator station.

“We can’t wait to see everyone back here next year,” said Genson. For final scores from this year’s tournament and to watch for information and online registration for 2022, visit the website at: www.RossfordWalleyeRoundup.com .