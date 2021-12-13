BBB: Holiday Package Delivery Scams Continue

Caller to BBB: “I just got a text message from Amazon that a package I had ordered is being delayed. Only problem is I haven’t ordered anything from Amazon. This isn’t the first time I got one of these scam text messages and I also get them by email. What’s going on?”

BBB says: We are getting many reports like this! Fake shipping notifications are especially popular during the holidays. With the huge increase in deliveries, scam notification calls, texts and emails increase tremendously. Typically, the message offers an urgent update about your package, such as a shipping delay, and directs you to click a link for more information. If you click the included link, you are probably taken to a malicious website that asks for login credentials or other sensitive information.

Here are some tips to make sure you don’t fall for shipping and delivery notification scams:

Legitimate shipping notifications will include specific order information, such as your shipping address, an item description or the name of the sender. Examine the message carefully. If it doesn’t have specific details on your order, it’s a scam .

Stay up-to-date on your orders by visiting the retailer's official website. If you receive an unexpected notification, be sure to visit the retailer's website using your browser – not by clicking the link in the email.

Source: Dick Eppstein, Better Business Bureau (BBB)