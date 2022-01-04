BBB: Joining a Health Club to Get Fit in 2022

As we start 2022, many of us have determined that this is the year we will lose weight, get more fit and healthy. Joining a Health Club is an excellent way to move ahead on that resolution.





Here are some BBB tips to consider when you sign up for a fitness club.

There are many different kinds of health clubs. Shop around and compare the different clubs online. What services do they provide? Personal training? Some places hire trainers and instructors who have special qualifications. If you’re looking for professionals to help you, ask about their qualifications and how long they’ve been on the staff. What are their hours? What about services like babysitting?

Have consumers filed complaints with BBB against the club? What is their BBB Grade? Is it A+? Is it F? You can also read customer reviews on the BBB web site.

Visit the club during the hours you would normally use it to see how crowded it is. Is it clean? Does it seem well maintained? Is the equipment in working order? Do they follow all the necessary COVID protocols like social distancing and constant sanitizing? Ask a few customers how happy they are with the club and their membership.

Most fitness clubs offer introductory memberships to give you a chance to try it out with no obligation. Take advantage of it.

Ask about initiation fees, costs for special classes, fitness evaluations, personal training and other services they may offer, like massages and tanning.

Don’t be hasty. Take your time and read over the paperwork before you sign up.

Some fitness clubs have no obligation monthly membership fees. Others may have membership contracts. If they have contracts, what is the duration? Is the membership transferable to different locations? Do they have discounts or special prices for family members or guests?

Does the contract have fees for cancellation? What happens if you move, or have health problems that arise that prevent you from using the club? What are your rights if the club comes under new management, or the current location closes? These are all situations BBB has seen and they can cause real problems for customers.

A fitness club can be a great service to help you get fit and lose weight; but remember that it takes discipline. Once you join, set up a routine and force yourself to take advantage of the equipment and trained staff of the club. If you do, you will be well on the way to achieving your goal of a trimmer, healthier body in 2022!

Source: Dick Eppstein, Better Business Bureau