BBB: Money Flipping Scam on TikTok

Money Flipping Scam on TikTok

The young people who spend time on Tik Tok may not know about how money scams work. We at Better Business Bureau warn about a money-flipping scam that’s gaining popularity there. The promoter offers an opportunity to turn a few hundred dollars’ worth of cryptocurrency into thousands of dollars in no time at all.

It begins when the victim is scrolling through TikTok and sees a video showing a pile of cash. The creator says they earned the money in just a few days by investing in cryptocurrency, and says they can help others do the same for a small fee. The promoters even promise they can triple people’s money in less than a week.

When people contact the promoter, they are asked to send money through a service like PayPal, Venmo or Zelle. They promise to invest the money in the stock market, where it will start multiplying right away. If the “investor” later asks for their money back, the promoters claim they need to pay fees. Unfortunately, the victims will never see any of their money again.

Tips from the BBB to avoid money-flipping scams:

Use good judgment. Get-rich-quick schemes and investments that are guaranteed to give you a huge return are nearly always scams. If an offer sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

Do your research. Before you contact someone through TikTok or another social media platform, look up their name, phone number, and company name (if they have one) online. If they have conned others, you’ll likely find complaints online about it.

Don’t give in to scare tactics. If a “promoter”contacts you, they may try to convince you the investment will only work if you act right now. Or, if you’ve already sent them funds, they may threaten you with legal action if you don’t pay their fees. In any case, don’t give in to scare tactics. Recognize them as the hallmarks of a scam.

Understand how digital wallet services work. Treat any money you send through a digital wallet service like cash. Once you send the money, there will be little you can do to get it back if it turns out you were scammed. It’s best to use these apps only with people you know and trust.

Source: Dick Eppstein, Better Business Bureau