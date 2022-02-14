BBB: “My Car Warranty is Expiring!”

Caller to BBB: “These calls are driving me crazy! I answer the phone and it’s a recorded message that my car warranty is about to expire. It claims that I can ‘press one’ and they can set me up with an extended warranty at a special price. Hey BBB, I have a 2005 Chevy and nobody is going to extend my factory warranty. I just hang up, but they keep calling!”

Shelba at BBB: Sir, you are exactly right. These recorded messages (we call them robocalls) are illegal scams, but they are one of the biggest phone frauds that consumers receive. One estimate is that, in 2021, Americans received more than 13 billion of these calls from promoters trying to sell their fake extended warranties.

We suspect many of these calls come from overseas. The so-called “extended warranties” they are selling have nothing to do with actual car manufacturers. Instead, they sell a “service contract” for hundreds of dollars. These are obscenely overpriced and full of loopholes and exclusions. You are throwing away your money.

Consumers are getting more calls now, because since the COVID pandemic started, many of us are stuck at home and easier for the robocallers to reach. Many of us are driving less, so we have lost track of our routine car maintenance. We think to ourselves, “Hey, maybe my warranty has expired.”

One important warning! They ask you to “press one” to learn about the “extended warranty,” and “press two” if you want to be taken off the call list. Don’t press anything! Pressing any phone key notifies the scammer that you have a working phone number. They capture this fact and sell your number to the other telemarketing crooks . You’ll get even more robocalls!

Source: Dick Eppstein, BBB