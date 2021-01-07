BBB New-Year’s Resolutions to Protect Consumers!

By BBB President Dick Eppstein
Every year I try to summarize the biggest scams and send out resolutions to prevent folks from being cheated. As we move into the new year, here are the resolutions I hope all consumers will follow in 2021:
- I will not believe emails or text messages offering earlier access to the COVID-19 vaccine for a fee. I will not believe emails that look like they come from the CDC, IRS or any government agency that asks me for personal information like my Social Security or credit card number.
- I will not believe phone calls from the power company that they are coming out to shut off my electricity. I will not pay bills to any company insisting I use gift cards from the store. No legitimate company asks payments in gift cards.
- When buying online, I will only use CREDIT cards, NOT debit cards. They are much safer.
- I will get my tax information ready now, so as soon as I get my W-2 I can file for my tax refund. Identity thieves steal identities and file fake returns to steal refunds. The best protection is to file early!
- In 2021 my charity priority will be to give to LOCAL charities first. If I get an appeal from an unfamiliar charity, I will check their BBB report before donating.
- I will not believe phone calls from strangers with either good or bad news. No sweepstakes will call me with the “great news” that I have won but must send money. IRS and Social Security will not call me to threaten legal action unless I send money. These calls are all scams! I will just hang up.
- If I get a call from my grandchild urgently needing money, I will STOP and ask personal or family questions to expose the fact that it is NOT my grandchild. I will talk to the parents and learn where my grandchild really is.
- If I am seeking romance on the internet, and I meet a wonderful person who suddenly is in love with me, I will STOP if the person has an unexpected crisis and needs money. Consumers send millions of dollars every year to “catfish” lovers and later discover the whole thing was a scam and the “lover” never existed. Devastating!
- Finally, BBB doesn’t just take complaints! We take customer reviews. If you have a wonderful remodeler, dentist or car repair shop, go to org and file a happy review! It will totally surprise them, and they will love you for it!
Dick Eppstein, BBB President, dickep@toledobbb.org (419) 720-7188