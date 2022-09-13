BBB: Online Dog Breeder Scams!

The passing of Queen Elizabeth has resulted in one surprise; many people have expressed interest in unusual dog breeds like her beloved corgis. The Queen’s corgis will be living with the Duke and Duchess of York, but the internet is always filled with ads offering exotic breeds of dogs, many of which are very expensive. But if you are in the market for a (or another) dog, BEWARE! Shopping for a dog or other pet online is often a way for scammers to steal your money!

Pet scams continue to take a heavy toll on consumers across the nation. BBB complaints show that pets were the most common type of purchase used to perpetrate online purchase scams. Puppies are the most common type of animal used in a pet scam, but we also receive reports of fraudulent sellers advertising the sale of kittens, reptiles and birds that are never received. In most cases, consumers do not recognize they are interacting with a scammer until they start arranging for the transportation of the animal after purchase.

Fact is, a high percentage of internet dog breeder advertising is fake. Scammers copy photos of legitimate breeders and post them on their web sites. They promise high demand purebred dogs at bargain prices. But once you start sending them money, a common trick is to find additional expenses you must pay to have the dog shipped to you. And odds are, the dog doesn’t even exist!

Most important tip: visit the seller – responsible breeders and reputable rescues are more than happy to offer you a tour and let you see the available puppies in person. If this is difficult, insist on a Facetime virtual visit, with the breeder giving you a tour of the facility and showing you the dogs he is selling. If the breeder refuses (“my phone is broken,” etc.) STOP! The online offer is probably a scam!

Check the breeder report with the BBB. See if we have received complaints or customer reviews.

Look for website warning signs – fake puppy sale sites look legitimate because they steal content from other websites. An easy way to spot a duplicate site: copy a line of text from the website and paste it into a search engine.

Use a credit card – this offers additional protection if you make an online purchase. If the breeder insists you pay by internet transfer like Zelle or Venmo, beware. And if they want payment by gift cards or bitcoin, be especially skeptical.

And, given the possible dangers of buying a puppy online, one really compassionate alternative is to visit and adopt from your local rescue pet shelter.

Source: Dick Eppstein, Better Business Bureau