BBB: Plan for a Possible Disaster Now!

Tornadoes. floods. High winds. Even fires and earthquakes. They happen throughout the Midwest, including our area. Toledo, Findlay, Adrian, Millbury, Fostoria, Cecil, and Dundee all sustained major damage from natural disasters in recent years. And spring is when floods and tornadoes are most prevalent.

How should we all prepare in advance “just in case” our home or area is hit by a natural disaster? Here are some valuable suggestions from BBB:

Take photos. Having pictures or video of your car, home or business, and your valuables before possible damage can help with future insurance claims. Keep these in a separate album so they are easy to find in the event something gets damaged.

Backup your files. Don’t leave important data on computers in places at risk of flooding. Store them on a secure portable hard drive or in the digital Cloud away from your home or business.

Keep copies of your insurance on-hand or have electronic versions available.

Collect mementos. Take family photos and other irreplaceable items and keep them in a watertight container.

Collect documents. While some official documents are replaceable, it can make your life a whole lot easier to bring them. If original copies are stored in your home or business, they are irreplaceable and should always be taken with you. Some items may include your ID, passport, social security card and birth certificate, as well as marriage licenses, pink slips, signed contracts, wills and medical information (like allergies, blood type, and emergency contacts). If you can, laminate these documents or put them in a waterproof binder.

Collect your medicines. Keep medicine prescriptions, contacts, glasses, and a first aid kit somewhere safe where water can’t get to it.

Prepare an emergency kit. Pack changes of clothes, boots, flashlights, batteries, water, and emergency radios to monitor the weather without electricity. A solar or hand-crank charger can give enough power to keep your cell phone charged. The Red Cross suggests enough supplies for a three-day evacuation, and a two-week supply for use at home.

Discuss your emergency plan with family members, including designating a safe space inside the house, or where to meet outside in case of separation.

Plan for your animals. Make sure to include an emergency plan for your pets. They are members of your family too.

Source: Dick Eppstein, Better Business Bureau