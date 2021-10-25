BBB: Refund and Return Anger!

Caller to BBB: “I want to file a complaint! I was doing my Christmas shopping early and bought two sweaters from an online company. When they arrived, I was very unhappy with them and called to complain. They said that they guarantee their merchandise and that if I return them they will give me credit for future purchases. I didn’t want credit, I want my money back – but they say that they don’t give refunds, only credit. Yes, the web site says that, but I think that is illegal! Don’t they HAVE to give refunds?”

BBB says no, sellers do not have to give cash refunds. All companies have the right to set their own policies on returns. They can offer cash back, or credit, or they can even have a policy of “all sales final” and not accept returns at all. The important rule is that their policy needs to be clearly disclosed. You acknowledge that it was disclosed, so unless the product was deceptively offered, you are obligated to receive a credit and shop with them for other merchandise.

BBB urges shoppers to make certain they know the seller’s return policy, whether buying on the internet or from a local store. Is a receipt required with returns? Is there a time limit? If you bought on the internet, who pays for the return shipping? Must you get return authorization? Every company makes its own policy, so be sure you keep track of your holiday purchases “just in case.”

Source: Dick Eppstein, BBB