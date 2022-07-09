BBB Searching for the Most Ethical Businesses

The BBB is searching for the most ethical businesses! Consumers and companies are encouraged to nominate the really wonderful businesses, medical and legal practices and nonprofits which take great care of their customers in your area. Every year the public nominates these great businesses for a BBB Torch Award, and they are saluted at the Torch Award banquet in September.

“We all encounter great companies. They perform quality services, whether fixing our homes, repairing our cars, providing excellent medical, dental or legal services, or serving our communities as nonprofit agencies. The BBB wants to salute these excellent businesses, so we need to know who they are. We ask the public to take just a few minutes to log on to bbbethics.org and tell us who the best businesses are” said Better Business Bureau President Dick Eppstein.

BBB covers 24 counties of NW Ohio and SE Michigan, and nominations can come from any of these areas. This includes cities like Findlay, Monroe, Defiance, Sandusky and throughout the area. Deadline for nominations is July 15th, the end of next week.