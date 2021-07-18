BBB Seeking “Most Ethical” Businesses

“What a wonderful company! They treated us so nicely! They are so professional! We love dealing with them!”

Have you had an excellent experience with a home remodeler, or landscaper, or car repair service? Perhaps it is a dental or physician office or law practice? Do you know a business that follows the highest standards in the way it treats its customers and employees?

Every year the Better Business Bureau salutes ethical companies with the BBB Torch Awards, and this year it will be bigger than ever! But we need to know who are the most ethical companies or services? Consumers – and employees of ethical companies – are encouraged to nominate their businesses for this amazing award. Companies can be from anywhere in the BBB 18-county service area, including Findlay, Defiance, Monroe, Sandusky, Fremont, Fostoria, Adrian, Bowling Green, and all of NW Ohio and SE Michigan. Companies do not have to be BBB Accredited firms and judging is done by independent outside ethical community leaders.

Nomination period ends July 30th …

and the 19th Annual Torch Awards luncheon will be September 22nd at the Hilton Garden Inn in Perrysburg.

If you have had excellent experiences with a highly ethical business, honor them with a nomination for the BBB Torch Award! Go to for the nomination form: https://bbbethics.org/

It takes only a few minutes and will be deeply appreciated by the company!

For more details on the BBB Torch Awards, contact Diana Lengle at diana@toledobbb.org