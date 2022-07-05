BBB: Solar Energy Sales & Installation Scams

Solar energy is becoming more available and affordable for many homes. Consumers want to “go green” and they want to save money on their electric bills. A solar installation can accomplish both these things, but BBB warns that not all contractors are legitimate or trained to install a solar energy system. An untrained contractor can cause serious damage to the roof and may not know how to complete the job. BBB urges consumers to hire established, knowledgeable businesses.

Solar Energy Sales & Installation Scams

Solar energy is getting really big! Consumers are intensely aware of concerns about climate change. Many want to “go green” by installing renewal solar energy. They also like the idea that they could save money every month on their electric bills, so are seriously exploring the installation of solar panels on the roof of their home.

Contractors around the country are learning how to install and operate the solar panels and batteries that comprise these systems. It is a complicated specialty, and a trained, skilled contractor can explain the way the systems work and do an excellent installation.

But not all companies know what they are doing! BBBs around the country are receiving reports of serious problems with the sales and installations of solar energy systems. Consumers are telling BBB that some solar contractors are using false or dishonest tactics.

What are we hearing?

Consumers say the solar businesses misrepresent the benefits of tax credits and incentives.

They overstate the savings that will be realized on their power bill.

They exaggerate the increase in property values with solar systems.

Consumers report problems with installation resulting in delays, damage to their roofs and poor communication from the business for service issues before and after installation of the solar equipment.

Other complaints involve high pressure door-to-door soliciting, ignoring of “No Solicitation” signs, shoddy installation with poor or nonexistent comebacks, and misrepresenting that the selling business is connected with the local power company.

BBBs around the country are currently compiling track records of dishonest solar marketing contractors and practices. Locally we have been fortunate that the complaints have been few, but we are concerned that, as the energy prices continue to increase, and hot summer weather increases the demand for electrically powered air conditioning, the push for solar may prompt some untrained remodelers to push solar installations and use misleading tactics in their selling practices. We hope not.

Important BBB Tips for Installing Solar Energy

Contractors may claim solar panels can save you “thousands of dollars.” Actually, the amount saved depends on factors like roof size, how many hours of direct sunlight your house receives and the direction of the panels on your roof. Another factor is the amount of electricity you use every day; check your utility bill to see how much electricity you used in the past year.

Alert! If you live in a development that has a homeowner’s association, be sure to verify that a solar installation is permitted.

Most important, get several estimates and hire an experienced, trained company that has a track record of reliability. Make sure they are licensed and have liability and Workers Compensation insurance. Check their report at BBB.org and ask them for references on other jobs they have installed. Then drive by to see the jobs or even talk to the previous homeowners to learn their experiences – good and bad – with the company you are considering.

Get all promises in writing. This is especially true with “guarantees” of energy saving.

Source: Dick Eppstein, Better Business Bureau