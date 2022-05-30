BBB: Student Loan Forgiveness Scams

We at BBB often talk to consumers who are struggling to pay off their student loans. It’s important to me; both my sons have been paying for years. But there is great confusion over possible student loan forgiveness, and the Federal Trade Commission has just issued a warning about possible scams.

The U.S. Department of Education recently announced another extension of the student loan payment pause. This time the pause runs through August 31, 2022. That news puts student loans back in the headlines, along with discussion of some possible, eventual loan forgiveness for all. So, can scammers be far behind? No. No, they can’t.

In fact, student loan debt relief scammers have been advertising and promoting their fake promises for years. The fact is, a federal student loan forgiveness program for all borrowers does not exist. Scammers might promise a loan forgiveness program — that most people won’t qualify for. Or they might say they’ll wipe out your loans by disputing them. But they can’t get you into a forgiveness program you don’t qualify for or wipe out your loans.

The FTC gives out these important tips:

There are specific federal loan forgiveness programs. For example, there are the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) and the Teacher Loan Forgiveness programs. There’s even a Public Service Loan Forgiveness limited waiver program going on right now with a deadline of October 31, 2022. If you have questions about qualifying for federal loan forgiveness, contact your loan servicer or the Department of Education directly. They are the only sources of accurate information.

Some scammers will insist that they need your FSA ID to help you, but don’t share your FSA ID with anyone. Dishonest people could use that information to get into your account and steal your identity. Most important, you don’t need to pay for help. There’s nothing these high pressure companies can do for you that you can’t do for yourself — for free. If you have questions about your loans, or how you’ll repay them after the pause ends in August, contact your loan servicer.

If there is eventually a broader federal student loan debt forgiveness plan, the official word will come from the Department of Education, not some Facebook message from a “friend” or text message from a strange company making “too good to be true” promises. If you are approached by one of these scams, warn your friends, and then let the FTC know at ReportFraud@FTC.gov. and report it on BBBScamtTacker.org

Source: Dick Eppstein, Better Business Bureau