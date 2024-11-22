Be Prepared: AMBER ALERT

|
COLUMBUS – The Ohio AMBER Alert Advisory Committee is reminding Ohioans that leaving unattended children in running vehicles, even for a brief period of time, can result in stranger abductions requiring an AMBER Alert activation.
From 2021 through 2024, of the 48 total AMBER alert activations in Ohio initiated by either the Ohio State Highway Patrol or Cuyahoga Emergency Communications System, six involved children being left in stolen vehicles.
These six stranger abductions were all the result of individuals, whether they were parents, guardians or caretakers, leaving children in running vehicles while the adult entered places of business for short periods of time. Activities included picking up pizzas, getting items at gas stations and dropping off siblings at day care or preschool. Each incident led to AMBER Alert activations because children were left unattended in running vehicles.
Vehicle thieves seek out targets of opportunity and take advantage of otherwise careful individuals. Unfortunately, in their impulsive rush to capitalize on opportunities to steal vehicles, these thieves do not take care to determine what is inside the vehicle.
“It is not safe to leave children in vehicles regardless of whether the vehicle is running,” said Ohio State Highway Patrol Captain Ron Raines, who is a member of the Ohio AMBER Alert Advisory Committee. “Even though the likelihood is low of having your vehicle stolen while left running with children in the vehicle, any inconvenience to the adult is not worth the risk.”
Entering into the holiday season, the Ohio AMBER Alert Advisory Committee wants adults to consider their obligation to take simple precautions to ensure the well-being of the children in their care. Children should never be left in a vehicle unattended because, in addition to the risk of abduction, they can suffer heat or cold-related injuries, depending on the time of year.
The Ohio AMBER Alert Advisory Committee is composed of representatives from the Ohio Emergency Management Agency; Ohio State Highway Patrol; Ohio Department of Transportation; Attorney General’s Office – BCI, Missing Persons Unit; State Emergency Communications Committee; Buckeye State Sheriffs’ Association; Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police; Ohio Association of Broadcasters; a victim’s advocate; a community member and a representative from a local/regional AMBER plan.