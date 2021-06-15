Be Safe Near Utility Work in the Area

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) delivers water and sewer services to over 20,000 customers in Wood, Henry, Sandusky, and Hancock counties. Although many of our projects are performed underground, our utility work can impact roads throughout our service area.



Lake Township: Water Tower

Through August 2022, crews will be constructing a 1.5-million-gallon elevated water tank near Lemoyne Road between Latcha and Hanley Roads. Residents can expect additional construction vehicle traffic and possible shoulder restrictions in this area. Project complete: September 2022. Project investment: $4 million.



McComb: Sanitary/Storm Sewer Replacement Project

Through June, intermittent closures on Cora Street, between S. Main Street and just south of Bond-Preble Street are possible for sewer work. Through June, intermittent lane restrictions are possible on SR 235 between Perrin Avenue and Bond-Preble Street, and on SR 613 between SR 235 and Main Street for sewer replacement and paving. Project complete: July. Project investment: $950,000.

McComb: Sewer Plant Improvements *WORK COMPLETE*

Work on Scott Street, north of Christla Gale Apartments is complete.

Northwood: Tracy Road Waterline Replacement Work

Effective today through Friday, June 25, Tracy Road, south of Wales Road will be closed for waterline replacement. Detour: Arbor Drive; Oregon Road; Wales Road. Work complete: June.



Perrysburg Township: Sewer Lining

Through July, lane restrictions are possible in Perrysburg Township, on Mandell Road, Lime City Road, and Glenwood Road, between I-75 to SR 795, and in Perrysburg Heights for sewer rehabilitation. MAP OF EXACT LOCATIONS. Project complete: August. Project investment: $1,230,000.

Weston: Sewer Rehabilitation Project

Through August, lane restrictions and service interruptions are possible on Ohio Street, and Ash and Center Streets near Ohio Street. This project will also include work in other areas in Weston but is expected to have a minimal impact on roads and sewer service. Project complete: August. Project investment: $900,000.

District-Wide: Restoration *WORK COMPLETE*

Restoration work in Northwood, Rossford, and Weston is now complete.