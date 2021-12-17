Be Safe Wood County

The holiday season is known for being merry and bright, but it is also known for being the deadliest season when it comes to drunk driving. Unfortunately, every holiday season lives are lost due to impaired drivers.



Give yourself the gift of getting home safely! If you’ve been drinking, don’t get behind the wheel. Call a sober friend, ride share, or taxi to get you home safely. Stay off Santa’s naughty list: Plan ahead for a safe ride home if you’re planning a night out. Even a small amount of alcohol can affect driving ability.



From all of us at Safe Communities, we wish you a safe and healthy holiday season.





For More Information: