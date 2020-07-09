NBX WaterShedsun
Beat the Heat with a Chilled Beverage

(Culinary.net) Hardly anything beats a cold, refreshing drink on a hot day. This Fizzy Orange Pineapple Punch provides a chilling moment of relaxation with the sweetness of orange and pineapple combined with the cool flavor of orange sherbet.

Find more drink recipes at Culinary.net.

Watch video to see how to make this recipe!

Fizzy Orange Pineapple Punch

  • 1          can (46 ounces) pineapple juice, chilled
  • 1          can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk
  • 1          can (6 ounces) frozen orange juice concentrate, thawed
  • 1          bottle (2 liters) ginger ale
  • 6-8       scoops orange sherbet
  • orange slices, for garnish
  • mint leaves, for garnish
  1. In large punch bowl, combine pineapple juice, condensed milk and orange juice concentrate. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
  2. Before serving, add ginger ale and top with scoops of sherbet, orange slices and mint.

