Beat the winter woes with 5 expert body care tips

(BPT) – The winter months can be especially tough on your skin — from your head down to your toes. Between the brutal frigid temps outside to the heated indoor air, there’s no escaping the conditions that can dry out your skin.

“Taking care of your skin is so important, especially in the winter months. If you don’t, you’re actually neglecting the largest organ of your body,” says senior scientist and Olay Body Care expert, Dr. Maiysha Jones.

Jones collaborates with a team of cosmetic chemists, engineers and skin biologists to bring body care products to women around the world. Their collective expertise and partnership with leading dermatologists ensures the products they develop are made with dermatologist-recommended ingredients and are safe and effective at cleansing and moisturizing to improve dry, winter skin.

Most recently, the team crafted a Premium Body Care Collection inspired by ingredients commonly used in facial skincare products like vitamin B3 (aka niacinamide). The newest additions to this collection also include retinol, and they are sure to enhance your nighttime routine, or entice you to start one.

Why a nighttime duo with retinol? Jones had the answer: "Women want more than cleansing from their body wash, so we looked to what women are using on their face to inspire the ingredient choices in body care products." She also shared that many of the body's repair mechanisms are turned on at night when the body is at rest, so your skin is more able to take advantage of the benefits when you use products at night.

From facial skincare-inspired ingredients, to vitamin B3, premium body care products are also made with petrolatum, which is the number 1 dermatologist-recommended moisturizing ingredient for long-lasting hydration.

Want to defend your body from dry skin woes? Here are 5 expert tips for better body care, especially during the harsher winter months.

1. Decrease shower length and reduce the water temperature

Although it’s natural to crave a steaming hot shower in the morning or after a long chilly day during the colder months, hot water actually strips away skin’s natural oils, resulting in dry, irritated skin. Instead, lower the water temp just a bit, so it’s comfortably lukewarm but not too hot, and limit time spent standing under the running water.

2. Use a body wash that moisturizes to improve your skin barrier

"Regular soap can disrupt the structure of the skin's surface," said Jones, "but body care products that support skin's natural pH and deeply hydrate can replenish skin's moisture barrier." For example, body wash with retinol can improve skin to transform it from dry and dull to bright and smooth.

3. Moisturize before leaving the shower

For an extra dose of the good stuff, consider adding an in-shower moisturizer to your nighttime body care routine. An in-shower body conditioner with retinol is a sheer conditioner that provides concentrated moisture that works overnight to help stop dry skin before it starts — and before you even get out of the shower.

4. Quench your skin’s thirst from the inside out

As we’re spending most of our time in an indoor environment with dry, heated air, it’s important to stay well hydrated. Sip on drinks like water and herbal tea to help you stay adequately hydrated. Steer clear of caffeinated drinks, which can be dehydrating.

5. Defend against moisture loss when spending time outdoors

If you’re a fan of winter sports or just enjoy a brisk walk outside no matter the weather, dermatologists recommend wearing sunscreen to defend against UV rays, even when it’s cloudy. Winter sun and wind can be a brutal combination that can damage any exposed skin, so choose body care products that moisturize to improve skin’s barrier and help prevent skin dryness.

Following these tips should help you get through the rest of the colder months without too much of a toll on your body’s skin — so you’ll have a strong skin barrier that’s ready for spring.