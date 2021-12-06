North Baltimore, Ohio

Beatriz R. Tellez, 81, of North Baltimore, passed away at 5:09 p.m., Sunday, December 5, 2021, at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay. She was born on August 17, 1940, in Crystal City, TX to Urbano and Rosa (Rodriguez) Rocha. She married Lionel Tellez, Sr. on February 23, 1964, and he survives.



Beatriz is also survived by her mother, Rosa Rocha; son, Lionel (Jennifer Loera) Tellez, Jr. of North Baltimore; daughters: Rosa (Thomas) Eubanks of Findlay and Terry (Al) Bryant of Beaufort, SC; ; siblings: Elida Rocha, Esther Cervantez, Santiago Rocha, Diana Escamilla, Maricela Serrano, Rosemary Martinez, Urbano Rocha, Jr., Betty Jo Mena and Patricia Rocha; grandchildren: Amber, Joshua, Aidan, Maddie, Tyler, Caroline, Alexis and Arie; and 8 great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her father, Urbano Rocha; and brother, Reynaldo Rocha.



Beatriz was retired from R.C.A. in Findlay. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, who was beloved by all her family and will be greatly missed.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Holy Family Catholic Church, North Baltimore. Father Art Niewiadomski Celebrant. Burial will be private.



Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.



Memorial contributions may be made to Hancock County Humane Society. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.