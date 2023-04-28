Before and After Photo Gallery: NB Track (Then and Now)

by Sue Miklovic

I have to admit, I teared up a little, while looking at the photos for this gallery. First, a look at where our kids have run and competed in their “field events” for waaaayyy too many years. The beauty and truth of this is evident to me: While their track’s physical environment left much to be desired, they were able to compete respectably, and with much effort and determination several state championship titles (individual and relay teams) came home to North Baltimore. Photos of the OLD Track Facilities:

And NOW, we share the photos (by Scott Ferguson) from the FIRST TRACK MEET, held at our Very Nice, and completely New Athletic Complex (Track and Football) at 2012 Tiger Drive, just a little more than 10 years since the NB Middle School/High School was constructed at that location. I understand there are more kids than EVER out for track this year. Superintendent Mr. Ryan Delaney shared at the NB School Board meeting this week, that several small schools in the area with dilapidated or non-existent facilities are begging to “borrow” NB’s when it’s not in use by the hometown athletes. (A little finishing work still needs completed) Check it out: (Hint–Several of these pictures get a little Larger when you click directly on them)

Congratulations NB.