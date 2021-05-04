BEHIND THE SCENES TOURS: GROUNDS & OUTBUILDINGS

May 6 | Tours start at 6:00 PM

$10 Members / $15 Non-Members

Tour the museum outbuildings & grounds as you have never seen before. Guests will view areas normally off-limits to the general public, such as the Log Cabin, Hog Barn, & Chicken Coop.

Groups are limited to 15 people.

Tours will leave every 30 minutes.

RSVP required 419-352-0967

Purchase Tickets: http://www. woodcountyhistory.org/event_ BST.html

VIRTUAL HISTORY SERIES: “Whippets, Clippers and Larks: The Story of D. D. Gross Motor Sales”

May 13 | 12:00 PM

Zoom Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/ j/84412447564?pwd= M0FOR0JsWUhid2pXYmlwWGZXbFBYZz 09

FREE!

Join the North Baltimore Public Library & the Wood County Museum on the second Thursday of each month for a Virtual History Series!

May’s Virtual History Series Program: “Whippets, Clippers and Larks: The Story of D. D. Gross Motor Sales” Presented by Scott Gross.

At the age of 18, Dan Gross started D. D. Gross Motor Sales in Moline, Ohio. His wife, Muriel and brothers Ted, Frank and Chuck joined him in running this family business. The business began by selling Willys Overland automobiles and went on to sell Packards and Studebakers, before closing in 1972. This presentation provides a nostalgic overview of the business – which includes research, photographs, “automobilia”, along with first-hand stories from past employees and customers. From Whippets, to Clippers to Larks, this presentation follows the evolution of the automobile, as witnessed by four brothers operating a family business.



Virtual History Series presented by: Edwin & Irma Wolf and Lynn & Betty Wineland. Support for the Virtual History Series is in thanks of the many Tea Card Holders of the Tea & Talk Series.



DEMONSTRATION DAYS: Early Ohio Along the Portage

May 22-23 | Saturday 9 AM – 5 PM & Sunday 10 AM – 4 PM