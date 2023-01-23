North Baltimore, Ohio

January 24, 2023 3:57 am

March 2020

Beneficial Reuse of Dredge Material 

The Wood Soil and Water Conservation District is hosting a “From the Farm” meeting Wednesday, January 25, at 6:30 p.m., at Buffalo Wild Wings 1550 E. Wooster St. Bowling Green. The topic is Beneficial Reuse of Dredge Material. Join us to learn more about this BGSU research project on the potential of river dredge material as a soil amendment and nutrient source. The event is open to the public. Snacks will be provided.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Register online at woodswcd.com, call 419-354-5517, or email [email protected].

The meeting will be cancelled in the event of a Level 2 or higher Snow Emergency.

