People have long used hemp seed oil to add a healthy element to food. But it can also help invigorate your hair and skin. Learn about the benefits ahead.

Content :

For thousands of years, people have used the hemp plant to make everything from clothes to paper. Although many are familiar with uses for the plant itself and the oils contained within, most don’t know about uses for the seeds. Hemp seed oil has several dietary and beauty benefits. These are some of the benefits of hemp seed oil for skin and hair.

What Is Hemp Seed Oil?

Despite some people’s notions, there is a distinct difference between hemp seed oil and CBD oil. Hemp seed oil is not made from the hemp plant itself—it is created by pulverizing the seeds. It does not contain any cannabidiol and does not feature any of the effects associated with it. Even so, hemp seed is packed with healthy ingredients, which contribute to hemp seed oil’s benefits for skin and hair.

Skin

Reduces Acne

Some of the primary ingredients found in hemp seed oil consist of polyunsaturated fats, or “good fats,” such as omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids. These fats have a number of beneficial properties when it comes to skin, one of which is their anti-inflammatory nature. Along with this, hemp seed oil helps keep skin moisturized with vitamin E without clogging the pores. This combination makes this oil perfect for preventing and reducing acne.

Prevents Wrinkles

The traits that help hemp seed oil fight acne—anti-inflammation and moisturization—also help it prevent and reduce wrinkles. Hemp seed oil also targets other aspects of skin damage that contribute to wrinkles. This includes reducing and preventing sun damage and rejuvenating dead skin.

Hair

Promotes Hair Growth

Another benefit of polyunsaturated fats is that they help open hair follicles. This, along with the high amounts of protein in hemp seed oil, stimulates the follicles and promotes hair growth. This is not only beneficial to those with thinning hair; increasing growth also heals damaged hair and strengthens hair against further damage.

Keeps in Moisture

Hemp seed oil also helps moisturize both the hair and the scalp. It prevents further moisture loss, making sure your hair remains soft even when the air is dry.