Benjamin Robison has been appointed as Wood County Health Commissioner

Robison has roots in Bowling Green and spent the last five years leading emergency planning and response efforts for the Ohio Department of Health. He was appointed as Health Commissioner during a special meeting of the Wood County Board of Health Tuesday evening.

“We’re thrilled to hire someone with Ben’s experience leading the state’s emergency response unit to be our next Health Commissioner,” said Cathleen Nelson, president of the Board of Health. “We’re confident in Ben’s abilities to continue leading our team’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and that his ties to our community help make him an excellent choice for Wood County.”

Robison graduated from Bowling Green High School and Bowling Green State University. He earned a master’s degree in Public Health Administration from the Northwest Ohio Consortium for Public Health. He has worked in emergency preparedness and public health for more than 10 years.

Robison is taking over the role of Health Commissioner that was previously held by Ben Batey, who is now serving as the Chief Health Officer for Bowling Green State University. Wood County Health Department and BGSU have formed a partnership that will allow the two agencies to work together as leaders in public health in Northwest Ohio.

