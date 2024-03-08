Bert E. Wright, Jr., 69, NB

Bert E. Wright, Jr., 69, of North Baltimore, died at 3:31 a.m., Thursday, March 7, 2024, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay. He was born on May 14, 1954, in Findlay to the late Bert, Sr. and Idella (Shively) Wright. He married Molly Nungester on Nov. 10, 1978, and she survives.

Bert is also survived by his son, Matthew Wright of North Baltimore; step-mother, Jean Ann Wright of Findlay; sister, Elizabeth Arrendondo of Findlay; step-brothers: Tony Mischke of Mt. Blanchard and Timothy Mischke of CA; step-sisters: Chris Long of Findlay and Elizabeth “Little Beth” Mischke of Findlay; grandchildren: Hunter Wright, Andrew McEwen, Brody Wright and Baylee Wright.

He was also preceded in death by his son, Brian Wright; brothers: Scott Allen Wright and Michael Dean Wright.

Bert was a U.S. Army Veteran, and was a member of the North Baltimore American Legion Post 539. He retired from the Whirlpool Corporation in Findlay. Bert was an avid trap shooter, and enjoyed fishing and hunting.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore, where full military rites will be conducted by the North Baltimore American Legion Post 539. Pastor Bill Cook officiating.

Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m., Monday at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Vincent’s Mercy Health Burn Center, Toledo. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.