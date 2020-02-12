No one wants to live in a dumpy, dated, creaky old house that looks like something out of “That 70s Show.” Fortunately, there’s an entire industry built around home improvements and DIY-lovers. Making substantial changes to your home can cost as little or as much money as you want. It all depends on you, your handiness level, your budget, and what changes you want to make. Take a look at some of the best home upgrades that increase home value and be proud of your fresh new house.

Upgrade the Bathroom

We spend a lot of time in the bathroom, so it should be comfortable and user-friendly. Make some changes to the bathroom and create a space you’ll never want to leave. Small things such as a new vanity or coat of paint will freshen it up for less money. Alternatively, you can go all-in with a full remodel and ultra-chic design.

Make it a Smart Home

Smart homes are the next evolution of technology and home design. The Internet of Things (IoT) is making normally mundane appliances into smart appliances that all talk to each other. Now there are smart thermostats that you can set and operate with a smartphone from anywhere in the world. Ditto for garage door openers. You don’t have to wonder if you left the door open when you left—look on the camera and close it with the push of a button from the office.

Update Appliances

Bringing in some new appliances is a quick and easy way to make the kitchen look new without going through major renovations. Appliances that aren’t working well and slowly dying aren’t doing you any good. If they’re too old, they’ll have dated colors and looks that will age the kitchen, too. Adding modern appliances will freshen the look and give you some new tools that you may end up loving—you may even wonder how you ever lived without them.

Improve the Outside

Curb appeal is a big deal, and how your house looks from the street means a lot. Make some real improvements to your property beyond a coat of paint or new siding. Adding or removing trees and ground cover will change the look of the yard and really dial it in. Add a patio or deck to the back of the house and transform it into a gathering place and not just where you keep the grill and lawn chairs.

Put in New Windows

This may not jump out at anyone as a great improvement, but it truly is. Putting in new windows with a better energy rating will make your house more energy-efficient. if you have an older house with leaky windows, putting in new ones will lower your energy consumption in heating and cooling and save money. Eventually, the windows will pay for themselves in lower bills.