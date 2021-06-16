If you’re planning to build your own gym, then you should consider some of the best locations for in-home gyms that are effective and convenient.

The pandemic has inspired many to create their own home gyms since public gyms have been forced to close. However, deciding where you can actually create your dream gym can cause plenty of stress. To help you decide, here are some of the best locations for in-home gyms.

The Basement

Basements typically have plenty of space for both working out and storing larger pieces of equipment. If you’re interested in weight training, this might be the preferable option, as you can expect to purchase large weights, barbells, and benches. It’ll be a convenient place to set up weight racks, and you don’t have to worry about disturbing your family or damage your home if you accidentally drop a weight. If you would like to have a variety of machines to work out on, the basement will be a good choice for you.

Spare Bedrooms

If you have guest rooms that you just never seem to use, you can repurpose them as one of the best locations for in-home gyms. While perhaps less spacious, extra closets can work as tidy and effective storage units for accessories like dumbbells or resistance bands. Dressers and drawers can house comforts and amenities like towels, healthy snacks, and extra water bottles so that you have an easier time working out without risking any distractions. The door to a repurposed guest room can also add extra privacy while you work out.

The Garage

If you don’t have a basement, then you can instead build a gym in the garage. Garages offer separation between your home life from your workouts—this will help you avoid distractions and takes your mind off your responsibilities, so you can focus. Like basements, garages have the advantages of durable floors and spacious areas. As well, garage doors offer the advantage of allowing you to spread out and enjoy the fresh air and sunshine as you exercise. Working out outside helps to boost your mood and motivation as you’ll feel more refreshed and energized.