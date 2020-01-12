Routine has a way of making us passive as we cruise through our day-to-day schedules without much thought. However, unexpected circumstances are always possible, and it’s best to prepare for them. This especially true when it comes to defending yourself in a situation where your safety—or even life—is threatened. Here are some of the best self-defense tips to stay safe.

Be Aware

Your first shield is always how alert you are regarding your surroundings. You can’t be attacked if you stop the possibility in the first place. Observe what objects and people are around you when you’re out. Refrain from using your smartphone or listening to music with earbuds as you walk. When you make your way out of a building into the parking lot, have your keys in your hand so that you can immediately unlock your car and get inside if the need arises. Of course, you don’t always have to be on edge. If you are in a location with a lot of people, light, and escape paths, you can maintain just an average awareness level. But when you are alone, in the dark, or in an unknown place, you should be more alert, since you are more vulnerable.

Make Noise

If you do feel threatened or someone is becoming violent towards, you should make noise to alert other people nearby and increase your chances of getting help. Don’t get caught up on how others might perceive your behavior as strange, as your safety is far more important. Shout or scream the word “fire” as loudly as you can, as this will attract attention better than other words you could yell out.

Learn Martial Arts

In the worst-case scenario, you may have to fight back against an assailant. Should it come to this, you should have some technique learned so that you can stop them even as your mind blurs with adrenaline. A good way to arm yourself is to join martial arts classes for self-defense. Find a style that will help you in a dangerous situation; there are many styles of martial arts for self-defense. Krav Maga, for instance, focuses on striking an attacker’s vulnerable points and using any nearby objects as weapons. Another effective option you might investigate is Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, as the leverage and submission techniques you learn through it can allow a smaller person to overcome someone larger and stronger.