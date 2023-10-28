Best Times to Drink Water

The U.S. National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine say more fluid is better for average, healthy adults — 15.5 cups a day is ideal for men, while 11.5 cups a day from all food and drinks is enough for most women. But this includes hydration from food and all beverage sources. Your own needs depend on your health, how active you are, and the climate where you live. Check with your doctor on how much you need.