To some, a car is a piece of art. Each is specifically designed with the right trim level, paint job, exterior and interior features, and performance capability; in short, the car is more than a way to travel around. While some drivers enjoy their car as-is, there are others who want more from it. For those who want to improve their ride, check out the best ways to improve your car’s looks. You’ll impress yourself and others with your new ride, even with just some slight modifications.

Clean and Wax It

One of the easiest ways to make your car look fresh and exciting is to clean and wax it. This includes the vehicle’s interior and exterior. Start with easier cleanup tasks, like trash in the interior, dirty windows and windshields, and messy floor mats. These are easy to clean and replace and require almost no—or very minimal—additional costs. Still, you can also do a more detailed cleanup for your car. This includes replacing the seat covers, getting the seats and carpet shampooed, and waxing it. These will leave your car looking shiny and new.

Repaint

Similarly, a new paint job will help cover any small scratches and dents as well as give a brand-new look to your vehicle. After you drive your car for a few years, you might find the existing paint job bores you. In this case, opt for a fresh coat or new color altogether. A good-quality paint job will last for many years. As previously mentioned, it can also hide any small dents and scratches that you don’t want others to see.

Replace the Wheels

Of course, one of the most noticeable parts of a car is the wheels. A new set of wheels will greatly improve your car’s look. As a car ages, the hubcaps and rims show obvious signs of wear and tear. While the body might look fresh and exciting with a new clean and paint job, you should get your wheels updated too. For example, you cannot wear battered shoes with a new wardrobe. Just like how you would buy new shoes to match, you should buy new wheels for your car.

Install LED Lights

The lighting system is a car is one of the best aesthetic changes to make. Rather than stay with factory set lights, LED lights provide an intense ray of bright light while you drive. You can install LED lights in almost any part of your light systems, like your brakes, turn signals, headlights, and interior lights. Not to mention, many aftermarket LED systems come in different colors, such as white, yellow, blue, and purple.

Get a Body Kit

Anyone will see you drive a high-performance vehicle when it has a body kit to match. A body kit is a modification to a stock car that adds front and rear bumpers, side skirts, spoilers, bonnets, and sometimes roof scoops. Many cars can get a body kit, but muscle cars are the most popular choice. For example, one version of a body kit for a Ford Mustang is a lowering solution. This allows for greater stability, higher speeds, and increase handling performance. Nevertheless, any body kit you choose will considerably improve your car’s look.