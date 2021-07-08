Better-for-You Summer Snacking

(Family Features) For many families, the summer months offer a break in routine, and that extra time around the house or gathering with loved ones can lead to increased snacking opportunities. However, that warmer weather can also be accompanied by a desire for sweet treats.

To satisfy that sweet tooth without sacrificing nutrition, consider an option like Crunchmaster Protein Brownie Thins. The bite-size snacks – available in Dark Chocolate, Homestyle Milk Chocolate and Salted Caramel – pack the warm and gooey taste of baked brownies with a boost of 8 grams of protein per serving plus black bean and quinoa nutrition. Plus, they are free of gluten, artificial flavors, colors, cholesterol and trans-fat, and are non-GMO and kosher.

You can elevate your summer snacks by pairing them with this Peanut Butter Chocolate Chickpea Cookie Dip. Made using only eight ingredients, including chickpeas and peanut butter, it’s a healthier alternative to help satisfy those warm weather cravings.

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chickpea Cookie Dip

1 can (19 ounces) chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1/2 cup peanut butter

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

2 tablespoons maple syrup

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup chocolate chips

1 package (4 ounces) Crunchmaster Protein Brownie Thins Homestyle Milk Chocolate

In food processor or blender, puree chickpeas, peanut butter, brown sugar, maple syrup, olive oil, vanilla and salt until smooth. Stir in chocolate chips. Spoon into serving dish. Serve dip with brownie thins.

Substitution: Nut butter or nut-free butter can be used in place of peanut butter.

